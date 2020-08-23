Luan passed away peacefully on the morning of August 10, 2020, in her sleep at her home in Manteca, CA, at the age of 78.



Luan was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Dave Bland of Manteca, CA, parents, Harold and Zelma Brillhart and sister Leota Brillhart of Industry, IL. She is survived by her brother, David (Diane) Brillhart of Dobbin, TX, and her children Michael Bland of Manteca, CA and Christopher (Mabel) Bland of Livermore, CA, two grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.



Born on July 14, 1942, outside of Industry, IL, at her family farm. She graduated from Industry High School. Luan went on to graduate from the University of Illinois, Chicago with a teaching degree.



Luan, in her own words, was "addicted" to reading. She also enjoyed watching sports and was an avid San Jose Sharks hockey fan, and was a lifelong Chicago Cubs fan.



Traveling was a love of Luan's. She traveled the country with her husband, Dave, in their 5th wheel travel trailer, visiting over 80% of the states in the US. Cruising was also a big part of her travels, going to Hawaii many times, Alaska and traversing the Panama Canal.



Luan was very passionate about helping others and was active in the United Methodist Church and the Methodist Women organization as well as supporting mission programs around the world.



Luan, you will be dearly missed and remembered fondly by those of us who knew and loved you.





