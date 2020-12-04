1/1
Luba Johnson
Luba Johnson (nee Pradun), age 69, at rest November 25, 2020. Beloved wife of Robert Johnson. Loving mother of Christine (Richard) Bischoff and Jeff Johnson. Cherished grandmother of Graham, Scott and Rebecca. Beloved daughter of the late Gregory and Lidia Pradun. Dear sister of the late Nikolaus Pradun, late Tatiana (late Nick) Zuk, Maria (late John) Lukas, Alexandra (late Michael) Lukas, Olga (late Roy Phillip) Shiflett, Gregory Jr. (late Lynn) Pradun, and the late baby Sergei. Dearly loved aunt of many nieces and nephews. Luba's deep love for family, friends and faith guided her journey through life. She selflessly put others' needs before her own, and spent much of her time caring for family, or serving her community and church. Luba was a vibrant and positive influence on the many lives she touched. Luba was married for 48 years to the love of her life, Robert. She helped foster her two, younger brother-in-laws in the early years of their marriage before starting a family of her own. An active member of St. Luke Orthodox Church, she served in various capacities in administration, community service and childhood education. Professionally, Luba was a dedicated and caring school-teacher, building a 34-year career in the Chicago Public School system. After retiring, Luba gave her time and expertise to the CPS Science Fair, fostering a life-long interest in math and science among her young students. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to honor Luba Johnson may be made to St. Luke Orthodox Church, Palos Hills, IL. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, private funeral services will be held for Luba Johnson on Monday, December 7th, 10am, at St. Luke Orthodox Church in Palos Hills, IL and private interment at Fairmont-Willow Hills Cemetery, Willow Springs, IL. Services will be live-streamed via the St Luke Orthodox Church Facebook site. Arrangements entrusted to Hills Funeral Home, Ltd. Info. 708-598-5880 or hillsfh.com "May Her Memory Be Eternal"


Published in Chicago Tribune on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Funeral service
St. Luke Orthodox Church
Funeral services provided by
HILLS FUNERAL HOME
10201 South Roberts Road
Palos Hills, IL 60465
(708) 598-5880
Memories & Condolences

25 entries
December 3, 2020
Our sincere and heartfelt condolences go out to Robert and all of Luba’s family. Know that Luba’s tireless efforts over the years at CPS and the CPS STEM Fair/Science Fair are deeply and sincerely appreciated. She gave of herself tirelessly. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Luba’s family, and know that we share your sorrow.
Ken Zdunek
Coworker
December 3, 2020
My condolences to the Johnson family and friends. Let your hearts not be weary, know that God is with you always. Thank you Luba for your dedication of hard work and support for the students, teachers and parents that participated in Chicago Public Schools Student Science Fair.
Ruby Sheree Parnell-Booth
December 3, 2020
Luba was a great friend of ours and to St. Luke's Church, and to everyone got in touch with her.
From her name Luba, which means love in English. comes her kindness, thoughtfulness, service, and love for everyone.
May God repose your soul with the saints. May your memory be eternal.
May God comfort your family.
Fr. Danial and Nadia Doss
December 2, 2020
Luba will always be in our Hearts. My Prayers and thought are with you always.
Jacqueline DiLorenzo
December 2, 2020
Dear Christine and family, you are in my thoughts and prayers at this difficult time. Rest In Peace, Luba.
Cindy Flynn
Friend
December 2, 2020
Our deepest condolences to you and your family. Even though we haven’t met your mother I’ve heard many wonderful things about her she sounded like a genuine soul God bless her in Her journey home.
Rhonda Johnson
Family
December 2, 2020
Dear Luba, RIP
Lesia Yurkiw
Acquaintance
December 2, 2020
My condolences to Luba’s family. You are in my thoughts and prayers. Luba had such a beautiful, caring spirit. She will be truly missed.
Glennie King
Coworker
December 2, 2020
We are forever going to miss you. You were a true example of being a servant for others. Well done, good and faithful servant.
Andrew and Mary Jo Werbiansky
Friend
December 1, 2020
My sincere condolences to Luba's family and friends. Luba was such a giving person, and I always enjoyed working with her on the STEM Exhibition. Her passion was immeasurable, and she will be missed.
Kelli McDonald
Coworker
December 1, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Luba will be greatly missed, as Luba was a giving person. Memory Eternal.
Sheila Dragovich
Friend
December 1, 2020
My sincere condolences to the family. Luba was such a giving person. She gave so much to Morgan Park Academy. I have so many fond memories of her.
Wendy Drynan
Friend
December 1, 2020
Dear Christine and family, I am very sorry for your loss.
Christine, mothers never really go away, they walk beside us every day. Their love and light live on forever.
My deepest condolences.
Cristina Gheorghe
Friend
December 1, 2020
Rick, Christine, Graham & Rebecca we are so sorry for your loss. Please know we’re praying for all of you, love you & wish we could be there to celebrate Luba’s life with you. Hugs to all.
Janet Stone
Family
December 1, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. Luba was such a gem. Ver y hardworking and pleasure to work with. Sending my prayers to the family. Rest in peace.
Sharmin Ballard
Coworker
December 1, 2020
Luba, you will be missed.
Dannette Porter
Coworker
December 1, 2020
Luba, you will be truly missed. Your dedication to CPSSSF, Inc is unmeasurable. We THANK YOU for ALL the many years of service to students, teachers and families. Rest In Peace
Elizabeth Copper
Coworker
December 1, 2020
My prayers and hugs sent to all of you Uncle Robert , Christine & Jeff. I remember all the times visiting while growing up. My prayers are with all of you during this very difficult time. Auntie Luba will always hold a special place in my ❤. I enjoyed catching up with you about teaching whenever we'd see each other at weddings and get togethers. Prayers for all the family.
Erica Butler (Jeffries)
Friend
December 1, 2020
Dear Christine, Jeff, and all the family,
I am so very sorry to read of the loss of your dear mother. We had connected on Facebook a while ago, and discovered that we were both members of Delta Kappa Gamma, a women educator society. Our heartfelt sympathies to all of you. Warmly, Elaine Gillies
December 1, 2020
To Robert, Christine, Jeff, Graham, Rebecca and Scott, I am so sorry for your loss. Luba was a beautiful person, a loving wife, a great Mom, the best Grandma, and she loved all of you so much. Luba was my forever friend and neighbor and I am heartbroken and miss her. She touched many lives in a special way and we will all keep her memory alive with the many stories about our time knowing Luba.
Anna Rowley
Friend
December 1, 2020
I am very sorry for your loss. Luba will be missed by many people.
Edward Scanlon
November 30, 2020
Hope she knows how much we love and miss her!
Laurie Bauml
Friend
November 30, 2020
Luba was always there for anything that was needed by her family,church,or individuals and was always up for the challenge. She was everything most people wish they
could be-caring,generous,and committed to excellence. We are all better for knowing her.
Karen Verderber
Friend
November 30, 2020
Sincere condolences to the entire family. Luba will be remembered for her hard work and dedication to the students of the CPS Student Science Fair.
Henry Rosenbaum
Coworker
November 30, 2020
Robert, Christine, Jeffrey, Graham, Rebecca and Scott -- I cannot believe we've lost our brightest of lights. I will remember her fondly and hope you all can grieve and then remember all the special times together. Memory Eternal.
Caye Caswick
Friend
