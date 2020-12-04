To Robert, Christine, Jeff, Graham, Rebecca and Scott, I am so sorry for your loss. Luba was a beautiful person, a loving wife, a great Mom, the best Grandma, and she loved all of you so much. Luba was my forever friend and neighbor and I am heartbroken and miss her. She touched many lives in a special way and we will all keep her memory alive with the many stories about our time knowing Luba.

Anna Rowley

Friend