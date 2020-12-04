Luba Johnson (nee Pradun), age 69, at rest November 25, 2020. Beloved wife of Robert Johnson. Loving mother of Christine (Richard) Bischoff and Jeff Johnson. Cherished grandmother of Graham, Scott and Rebecca. Beloved daughter of the late Gregory and Lidia Pradun. Dear sister of the late Nikolaus Pradun, late Tatiana (late Nick) Zuk, Maria (late John) Lukas, Alexandra (late Michael) Lukas, Olga (late Roy Phillip) Shiflett, Gregory Jr. (late Lynn) Pradun, and the late baby Sergei. Dearly loved aunt of many nieces and nephews. Luba's deep love for family, friends and faith guided her journey through life. She selflessly put others' needs before her own, and spent much of her time caring for family, or serving her community and church. Luba was a vibrant and positive influence on the many lives she touched. Luba was married for 48 years to the love of her life, Robert. She helped foster her two, younger brother-in-laws in the early years of their marriage before starting a family of her own. An active member of St. Luke Orthodox Church, she served in various capacities in administration, community service and childhood education. Professionally, Luba was a dedicated and caring school-teacher, building a 34-year career in the Chicago Public School system. After retiring, Luba gave her time and expertise to the CPS Science Fair, fostering a life-long interest in math and science among her young students. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to honor Luba Johnson may be made to St. Luke Orthodox Church, Palos Hills, IL. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, private funeral services will be held for Luba Johnson on Monday, December 7th, 10am, at St. Luke Orthodox Church in Palos Hills, IL and private interment at Fairmont-Willow Hills Cemetery, Willow Springs, IL. Services will be live-streamed via the St Luke Orthodox Church Facebook site. Arrangements entrusted to Hills Funeral Home, Ltd. Info. 708-598-5880 or hillsfh.com
"May Her Memory Be Eternal"