Luba Kohn (nèe Busel), 72, of Chicago, Illinois, at rest October 4, 2019. Beloved wife of Tibor for fifty-one years. Loving mother of David and Judi (Mark). Cherished grandma of Oliver (Kaliah) and 'Nana' of Logan. Dear sister of Lydia Busel and William Busel. Preceded in death by parents John and Valentina, and brothers Nicholas and Victor.
A celebration of her life will be held Sunday, October 13th 2019 from 12:00 PM until the time of service at 1:30 PM at Kolbus-John V. May Funeral Home, 6857 W. Higgins Ave, Chicago, IL 60656. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Luba's honor to the :
PO Box 22478
Oklahoma City, OK 73123
1 (800) 227-2345
Arrangements entrusted to Chicagoland Cremation Options of Schiller Park, Illinois.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 11, 2019