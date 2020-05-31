Lubomir Miz
Lubomir Miz, 95, May 28, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Helga. Loving father of Dr. George (Maureen) Miz, Alexandra (Michael) Kadykalo and Dr. Andrew (Jody) Miz. Dearest grandfather of Andrea Miz, Alec (Eleanor) Miz, Andriy Kadykalo, Christine Kadykalo, Stefanie Kadykalo and Anderson Miz. Cherished great-grandfather of Madeleine Miz.

Visitation Wednesday, 10:30 a.m. until time of Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. at St. Nicholas Ukranian Catholic Cathedral, 2238 W. Rice St. (corner of Oakley Blvd), Chicago. Interment St. Nicholas Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be mailed to Ukrainian National Museum, 2249 W. Superior St. Chicago, IL 60612.

Arrangements entrusted to Muzyka Funeral Home. For info: 773-278-7767.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
3
Visitation
10:30 - 11:00 AM
St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral
JUN
3
Funeral service
11:00 AM
St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral
Funeral services provided by
Muzyka Funeral Home - Chicago
2157 W Chicago Avenue
Chicago, IL 60622
(773) 278-7767
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 29, 2020
Exquisite Tribute Standing Spray
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Corrie Cooper
