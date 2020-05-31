Lubomir Miz, 95, May 28, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Helga. Loving father of Dr. George (Maureen) Miz, Alexandra (Michael) Kadykalo and Dr. Andrew (Jody) Miz. Dearest grandfather of Andrea Miz, Alec (Eleanor) Miz, Andriy Kadykalo, Christine Kadykalo, Stefanie Kadykalo and Anderson Miz. Cherished great-grandfather of Madeleine Miz.



Visitation Wednesday, 10:30 a.m. until time of Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. at St. Nicholas Ukranian Catholic Cathedral, 2238 W. Rice St. (corner of Oakley Blvd), Chicago. Interment St. Nicholas Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be mailed to Ukrainian National Museum, 2249 W. Superior St. Chicago, IL 60612.



Arrangements entrusted to Muzyka Funeral Home. For info: 773-278-7767.





