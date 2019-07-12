|
|
Lucas Paul Cummings: son of the late Matthew Cummings and Nicole Ryan. Loving brother and best friend of Matthew Cummings. Grandson of Kevin and Nadine (nee Nietopiel) Ryan(CFD), and John and the late Susan (Kozakowski) Cummings (CFD). Amazing nephew of Daniel, Stephen (Elizabeth), Colleen Cummings, and Kelly Ryan. Cousin to Connor, Joseph, Patrick, Kevin, Zachary, and Cassidy. Very special friend to many. We will miss your smile, hugs, and laughter until we meet again. Memorial Visitation Tuesday July 16th, 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Palos Gaidas Funeral Home, 11028 S. Southwest Highway, Palos, IL. Mass of the resurrection Wednesday July 17th, 10:00a.m. at St. Julie Billiart Catholic Church 7399 W. 159th Street, Tinley Park, IL. Internment private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to one of the following charities: Chicago Fire Department Ignite the Spirit, attn: Richard Pinskey, 6400 N. Northwest Highway, Unit #402, Chicago, IL 60631; or The Bridge Teen Center, 15555 S. 72st Court, Orland Park, IL 60462.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from July 12 to July 14, 2019