Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
11028 Southwest Highway
Palos Hills, IL 60465
(708) 974-4410
For more information about
Lucas Cummings
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
11028 Southwest Highway
Palos Hills, IL 60465
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Julie Billiart Catholic Church
7399 W. 159th Street
Tinley Park, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lucas Cummings
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucas Paul Cummings

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lucas Paul Cummings Obituary
Lucas Paul Cummings: son of the late Matthew Cummings and Nicole Ryan. Loving brother and best friend of Matthew Cummings. Grandson of Kevin and Nadine (nee Nietopiel) Ryan(CFD), and John and the late Susan (Kozakowski) Cummings (CFD). Amazing nephew of Daniel, Stephen (Elizabeth), Colleen Cummings, and Kelly Ryan. Cousin to Connor, Joseph, Patrick, Kevin, Zachary, and Cassidy. Very special friend to many. We will miss your smile, hugs, and laughter until we meet again. Memorial Visitation Tuesday July 16th, 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Palos Gaidas Funeral Home, 11028 S. Southwest Highway, Palos, IL. Mass of the resurrection Wednesday July 17th, 10:00a.m. at St. Julie Billiart Catholic Church 7399 W. 159th Street, Tinley Park, IL. Internment private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to one of the following charities: Chicago Fire Department Ignite the Spirit, attn: Richard Pinskey, 6400 N. Northwest Highway, Unit #402, Chicago, IL 60631; or The Bridge Teen Center, 15555 S. 72st Court, Orland Park, IL 60462.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from July 12 to July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
Download Now