Lucerne C. Weber, 83, of Jacksonville, IL and formerly of Northbrook, IL, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at the home of her daughter in Jacksonville.
She was born December 10, 1936 in Ponca City, OK, the daughter of Moody and Maxine Winkler Parks. She married Victor L. Weber Jr. on June 16, 1957 in Ponca City and he preceded her in death on March 14, 2018.
She is survived by five children, Natalie Lira (Pete) of Jacksonville, Angela McClane (George) of Princeton, Stephanie Lee Poetz of Graz, Austria, Victor K. Weber (Jessica) of Fairfield, ID, and Zack Weber (Lisa) of Morton Grove; 13 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; three siblings, Martha Harrisberger (Bill) of Tulsa, OK, Charles Parks (Gayla) of Athens, OH, and Dennis Parks of League City, TX; and several nieces and nephews.
Lucerne was a graduate of Oklahoma State University and was active in the Kappa Delta Sorority. She later earned her Master of Arts degree from Northeastern Illinois University in 1985. She had a distinguished public school teaching career as a reading specialist.
Lucerne was a vibrant member of the North Suburban Evangelical Free Church in Northbrook, where she taught kindergarten children the love of Jesus for many decades, and was a very active knitter in the church's prayer shawl ministry. For Lucerne, there was no such thing as a stranger, and together with her husband Vic, she hosted weekly home Bible studies. Family, friends and her faith were the anchors in her life.
Private services and burial will be held Monday, April 13, 2020 at Ebenezer Cemetery, north of Jacksonville. A public celebration of Lucerne's life will be held at a later date, due to coronavirus restrictions. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to North Suburban Evangelical Free Church or Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church are suggested. The Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home of Jacksonville is serving the Weber Family. Condolences may be sent online at www.buchanancody.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 16, 2020