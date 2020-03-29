|
|
Lucia Atkinson Fleming, 88, of Wilmette IL, passed away March 24, from complications due to congestive heart failure. She left this life supported and surrounded by loved ones. She is survived by her four daughters; Pamela Fleming of Dallas, Tx; Joan Fleming Kyser of Evanston, IL; Elizabeth Fleming Hoover (Fred) of Richmond, VA; and Anne Fleming of Evanston, IL; and four grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Clarence "Charlie" Fleming. Lucia was born in Savannah, GA, on January 10, 1932. She grew up in Jacksonville, FL and graduated from Robert E. Lee High School. She attended the University of Florida and was a member of the Alpha Delta Pi. While in her twenties, she worked as a clerk at the FBI Headquarters in Washington. After marrying Charlie she became full time homemaker and part time realtor in Wilmette, IL. She resided in Wilmette where she raised her children for over 20 years before retiring to Hilton Head S.C. She also lived in Aiken, SC, Birmingham, AL, and Dallas Tx before returning to Wilmette in 2017. She was a long-term member of Westmoreland County Club and an avid golfer and bridge player. She also served on the board of the Brain Research Foundation for several years. Lucia enjoyed travel, sports (playing and watching) and socializing with her wide circle of friends. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes that a tribute gift be made in Lucia's name to one of the following organizations: National Alliance on Mental Illness, nami.org or Epilepsy Foundation, epliepsy.com. Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 29, 2020