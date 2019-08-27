|
|
Lucia Langthorn Sutton, age 89, at rest August 26, 2019. Beloved wife of William R. Sutton for 67 years. Loving mother of William S. (Lynn) Sutton, Richard S. Sutton (Martha Stenstrup) and Katherine A. Sutton (Partner, Mark Murphy). Devoted grandmother of Justin and Jaime Sutton. Lucia was preceded in death by her parents Jacob and Katherine Langthorn and her brother, Jacob Stinman Langthorn, III. Lucia was an English Professor at College of DuPage and retired after 20 years of dedication to her profession. She also devoted her time to the Ministry Board and Social Issues Committee at The Union Church of Hinsdale, WSFPC and served as President of the Oak Brook Library Association and Member and Treasurer of the Oak Brook Library Foundation. Visitation Wednesday August 28, 2019 4:00p.m. ~ 7:00p.m. at Adolf Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Ltd. 7000 S. Madison Street, Willowbrook. Memorials to The Union Church of Hinsdale would be appreciated. Memorial service Saturday August 31st 10:00a.m at The Union Church of Hinsdale 137 S. Garfield Avenue, Hinsdale. Funeral info (630)325-2300 or adolfservices.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Aug. 27 to Aug. 29, 2019