Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Adolf Funeral Home & Cremation Services
7000 South Madison Street
Willowbrook, IL 60527
630-325-2300
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Adolf Funeral Home & Cremation Services
7000 South Madison Street
Willowbrook, IL 60527
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
The Union Church of Hinsdale
137 S. Garfield Avenue
Hinsdale, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lucia Sutton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucia L. Sutton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lucia L. Sutton Obituary
Lucia Langthorn Sutton, age 89, at rest August 26, 2019. Beloved wife of William R. Sutton for 67 years. Loving mother of William S. (Lynn) Sutton, Richard S. Sutton (Martha Stenstrup) and Katherine A. Sutton (Partner, Mark Murphy). Devoted grandmother of Justin and Jaime Sutton. Lucia was preceded in death by her parents Jacob and Katherine Langthorn and her brother, Jacob Stinman Langthorn, III. Lucia was an English Professor at College of DuPage and retired after 20 years of dedication to her profession. She also devoted her time to the Ministry Board and Social Issues Committee at The Union Church of Hinsdale, WSFPC and served as President of the Oak Brook Library Association and Member and Treasurer of the Oak Brook Library Foundation. Visitation Wednesday August 28, 2019 4:00p.m. ~ 7:00p.m. at Adolf Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Ltd. 7000 S. Madison Street, Willowbrook. Memorials to The Union Church of Hinsdale would be appreciated. Memorial service Saturday August 31st 10:00a.m at The Union Church of Hinsdale 137 S. Garfield Avenue, Hinsdale. Funeral info (630)325-2300 or adolfservices.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Aug. 27 to Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lucia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Adolf Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Download Now