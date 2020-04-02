Home

Russo's Hillside Chapels
4500 Roosevelt Road
Hillside, IL 60162
(708) 449-5300
Lucia La Giglia Obituary
Born in Nicosia, Italy, on the island of Sicily, Lucia La Giglia, nee Imbarrato, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, March 28, 2020. At peace with everyone she knew, Lucia was regarded throughout her life as a wonderfully gracious and gentle soul who always extended kind words and God's blessing to others. She will be greatly missed. Beloved Wife of the late Vincenzo. Devoted Mother of Maria (John Bertoletti) La Giglia and the late James La Giglia. Loving Daughter of the late Luigi Imbarrato and the late Maria Campione. Cherished Sister of Michelina Imbarrato (the late Epifanio Gallina), the late Santina Imbarrato (Giuseppe De Luca), and the late Salvatore Imbarrato (Dolores Tosoni). Dear Sister-in-Law of the late Nicolina La Giglia (Guido Bonelli). Dear Aunt of Franco Gallina, Luigi Gallina, Franco De Luca, Anna Maria De Luca, Elisa De Luca, Federica Imbarrato, Luigi Bonelli, and Maurizio Bonelli. Well-loved cousin of many. Due to the current coronavirus pandemic, all Funeral Services for Lucia will remain private for the immediate family only. For additional information, call (708) 449-5300. Please visit Lucia's personal tribute website at www.russohillsidechapels.com and sign her guestbook. Memorial contributions in Lucia's honor may be made to Alvernia Manor at 13950 Main Street, Lemont, IL 60439. If you wish to send a sympathy card or Mass card, please send it to Russo's Hillside Chapels, care of Lucia La Giglia.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 2, 2020
