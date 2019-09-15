|
|
Lucia Taylor Miller, Artist, passed away September 7, 2019, surrounded by the love of her family. She is survived by five children, twelve grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on October 5th, 12 noon, at the Unitarian Church of Evanston, 1330 Ridge Avenue, Evanston IL
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to: Planned Parenthood www.weareplannedparenthood, ACLU https://action.aclu.org/give/now or Monhegan Associates MonheganAssociates.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 15, 2019