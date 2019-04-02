|
|
Was called to God on March 21, 2019 at the age of 88. Beloved husband of the late Stephanie nee Wajda. Brother of the late Giovanni. Loving father of Luigi (Rachael) Franceschina. Proud grandfather of Luca and Massimo. 50 Year Lifetime Member of the International Union of Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers (Terrazzo Mechanic), Member of the Furlan Family of Chicago. Lifetime Member of the Italian Cultural Center. Memorial Mass 10:30 a.m. on Friday, April 5, 2019 at St. Giles Church 1045 Columbian Ave. Oak Park IL 60302. Private Family Interment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Family will be greeting guests at 10:00 a.m. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Cruz-Sojka Funeral Home (312) 666-2673 www.cruz-sojkafh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 2, 2019