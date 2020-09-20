1/1
Lucien S. Marc
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lucien's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lucien S. Marc, 97, of Morton Grove, August 26, 2020. Husband of the late Huguette. Loving father of Kathleen (Steven) Blocher, Nancy (Steve) Hill, Patricia Marc, and Norma DeLarue. Grandfather of Andrew, Brandon, Kenneth, Chad, Kevin, Cory, Alexa, Frank, Homer, and Daniella. Great grandfather of Aaliyah, Kinley, and Kori Lynn. Son of the late Blanche and Henri Marc. Memorial Service Sunday, September 27, 2020, 2:00 pm at Wm. H. Scott Funeral Home, 1100 Greenleaf Avenue, Wilmette, IL 60091. Interment Private. Info: 847-251-8200



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Wm. H. Scott Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wm. H. Scott Funeral Home
1100 Greenleaf Ave
Wilmette, IL 60091
8472518200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved