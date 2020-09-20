Lucien S. Marc, 97, of Morton Grove, August 26, 2020. Husband of the late Huguette. Loving father of Kathleen (Steven) Blocher, Nancy (Steve) Hill, Patricia Marc, and Norma DeLarue. Grandfather of Andrew, Brandon, Kenneth, Chad, Kevin, Cory, Alexa, Frank, Homer, and Daniella. Great grandfather of Aaliyah, Kinley, and Kori Lynn. Son of the late Blanche and Henri Marc. Memorial Service Sunday, September 27, 2020, 2:00 pm at Wm. H. Scott Funeral Home, 1100 Greenleaf Avenue, Wilmette, IL 60091. Interment Private. Info: 847-251-8200