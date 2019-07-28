Home

Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
121 East Maple Ave
Libertyville, IL
Lucille A. Bulaich

Lucille A. Bulaich Obituary
Lucille A. Bulaich, nee Ayres, 91, a lifelong resident of Libertyville, passed away July 19, 2019 in Libertyville. Mrs. Bulaich was a member of St. Joseph Church, the guild of the BVM, the Libertyville Women's club, and the Condell Medical Center Auxiliary. She was an avid Hockey fan (favoring the Chicago Blackhawks) enjoyed both the Chicago Bears and the Green Bay Packers and was a devoted animal lover who always had dogs of her own.

Lucille was preceded in death by her husband Richard in 2000. She is survived by her son James (Leslie) Bulaich, her daughter Deborah (Tom) Griffin and her grandchildren Michelle and Michael Bulaich and Connor and Brennan Griffin.

Funeral Mass will be 10 AM Wed. July 31 at St. Joseph Church, 121 East Maple Ave., Libertyville. Interment Ascension Cemetery. Donations to either SAVE-A-Pet, 31664 N Fairfield Rd, Grayslake, IL 60030 or the Alzheimers Assn would be greatly appreciated. McMurrough Funeral Chapel (847) 362-2626
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 28, 2019
Remember
 Back to today's Obituaries
