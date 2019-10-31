|
Lucille A. Testo, age 99, beloved wife of the late Alfred; loving mother of Ralph (Donna) and Robert (Laura); cherished grandmother of Dawn (John) Hichew, Todd (Teri), Sam and Ben Testo; fond great-grandmother of 6; great great-grandmother of 1; survived by 2 brothers and 2 sisters; preceded in death by 2 brothers and 1 sister; dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Sat., Nov. 2, 2019 9-11 AM at Nazarethville Home for the Aged, 300 N. River Rd. Des Plaines. Mass to follow at 11 AM . Entombment All Saints. In lieu of flowers, memorials to appreciated. 847/394-2336
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019