Lucille Ann Paluchniak, nee Brierty, age 79; beloved wife of Michael J. Paluchniak; loving mother of Ann (Andrew) Boockmeier; cherished grandmother of Bridget, Lilly, and Theo Boockmeier; fond sister of Bette (John) Cummings. Lucille retired after a long career as a Teacher in both the Public and Catholic School Systems. Visitation Thursday 3:00PM to 8:00PM. Funeral Friday, 9:30AM from Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home, 4343 Main St. (1 blk. South of Ogden Ave.) Downers Grove to St. Joseph Church. Mass 10:00AM. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. 630-968-1000 or www.adamswinterfieldsullivan.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 25, 2019