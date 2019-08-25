Home

Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home - Downers Grove
4343 Main Street
Downers Grove, IL 60515
(630) 968-1000
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home - Downers Grove
4343 Main Street
Downers Grove, IL 60515
Funeral
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
9:30 AM
Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home - Downers Grove
4343 Main Street
Downers Grove, IL 60515
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
Lucille Ann Paluchniak

Lucille Ann Paluchniak Obituary
Lucille Ann Paluchniak, nee Brierty, age 79; beloved wife of Michael J. Paluchniak; loving mother of Ann (Andrew) Boockmeier; cherished grandmother of Bridget, Lilly, and Theo Boockmeier; fond sister of Bette (John) Cummings. Lucille retired after a long career as a Teacher in both the Public and Catholic School Systems. Visitation Thursday 3:00PM to 8:00PM. Funeral Friday, 9:30AM from Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home, 4343 Main St. (1 blk. South of Ogden Ave.) Downers Grove to St. Joseph Church. Mass 10:00AM. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. 630-968-1000 or www.adamswinterfieldsullivan.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 25, 2019
