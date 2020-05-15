Lucille B. Bowen, beloved wife of the late William. Loving mother of Michael (Linda), Timothy (Linda) and Laura J. (Raymond) Ziebell, dearest grandmother of Kimberly, Stacy and William; dear sister of Stanley, Judith and the late Lonnie Mae, Robert, Juanita and Beverly Jean, fondest cousin of Carol; also many fond nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral service Saturday 10:30 AM at the Schielka Addison Street Funeral Home 7710 W. Addison St.. Interment Elm Lawn Cemetery. Visitation Friday 5PM- 9PM. 773-625-3444.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 15, 2020.