Lucille B. Bowen
Lucille B. Bowen, beloved wife of the late William. Loving mother of Michael (Linda), Timothy (Linda) and Laura J. (Raymond) Ziebell, dearest grandmother of Kimberly, Stacy and William; dear sister of Stanley, Judith and the late Lonnie Mae, Robert, Juanita and Beverly Jean, fondest cousin of Carol; also many fond nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral service Saturday 10:30 AM at the Schielka Addison Street Funeral Home 7710 W. Addison St.. Interment Elm Lawn Cemetery. Visitation Friday 5PM- 9PM. 773-625-3444.


Published in Chicago Tribune on May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
15
Visitation
05:00 - 09:00 PM
MAY
16
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Schielka Addison Street
Funeral services provided by
Schielka Addison Street
7710 W. Addison St.
Chicago, IL 60634
(773) 625-3444
May 14, 2020
She will be missed my grandson Anthony loved her .
Pennischimmel
Family
