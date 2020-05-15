Or Copy this URL to Share

Lucille B. Bowen, beloved wife of the late William. Loving mother of Michael (Linda), Timothy (Linda) and Laura J. (Raymond) Ziebell, dearest grandmother of Kimberly, Stacy and William; dear sister of Stanley, Judith and the late Lonnie Mae, Robert, Juanita and Beverly Jean, fondest cousin of Carol; also many fond nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral service Saturday 10:30 AM at the Schielka Addison Street Funeral Home 7710 W. Addison St.. Interment Elm Lawn Cemetery. Visitation Friday 5PM- 9PM. 773-625-3444.





