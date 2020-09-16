Lucille C. Naughton, nee Cory, age 93, lifelong resident of Chicago, beloved wife of the late William; loving mother of Kevin (Margaret) Naughton; cherished grandmother of Laura (Kyle) Waldman, James (Julie) Naughton and Daniel (fiancee Hadley Key) Naughton; proud great-grandmother of Emily Waldman and Andrew Naughton; dear sister of the late Jane (the late Donald) Tirjer; fond aunt of Marialice (Terry) Brown and great-aunt of Nicholas Brown. Visitation Friday, 8:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. at Gibbons Funeral Home, 134 South York Road, (½ mile North of Saint Charles Road), Elmhurst. Mass of Christian Burial Friday, 10:00 a.m. at Visitation Catholic Church, 779 South York Street (At Madison), Elmhurst. Private burial to follow at Holy Sepulchre Catholic Cemetery, Alsip. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Charities of Joliet, 16555 Weber Rd., Crest Hill, IL 60403. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, please note that the family thanks all attendees in advance for their show of support, and we request all attendees maintain social distancing and wear a mask. Livestream link available through the funeral home website under Lucille's obituary. For more information please call 630-832-0018 or www.gibbonsfuneralhome.com