Lucille Elaine Micek, 92, nee Ptaszek, beloved wife of the late Stanley; Loving mother of Carol (Richard) McMahon, Daniel (Christina), James, and Joyce (Trace) Thayer. Devoted daughter of the late Frank and late Mildred. Cherished grandmother of 5. Great-grandmother of 6. Fond sister of the late Frank Ptaszek. Dear aunt and friend of many. Lucille was a devout Catholic, loved her family, and was a member of the Catholic Women's Club and the Polish National Alliance. Visitation Friday, September 4, 2020, from 8:30 a.m. until time of prayers at 10:15 a.m., at COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 8025 W. Golf Rd., Niles IL 60714 going in procession to St. John Brebeuf for 11:00 a.m. Mass. Burial to follow at Maryhill Cemetery. Please adhere to the CDC Guidelines of wearing your mask, social distancing, and maintaining no more than 50 people for the gathering. For more information, please call 847-581-0536 or www.colonialfuneral.com