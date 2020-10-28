1/
Lucille Ellen Born
Lucille Born, age 86 of Lincolnwood, IL, passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020.

Lucille Born devoted her life to taking care of others. Her children and grandchildren will always have loving memories, eternal gratitude and the benefit of her selfless example.

She is survived by her two loving children Joseph, and Kathryn; three grandchildren, Simon, Lily and Lana, along with many special cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Ronald and three siblings, Robert, LaVerne and Marlene.

A Zoom memorial will be held this Sunday at 5:00 PM. Visit Joe's blog for details: www.joeborn.com


Published in Chicago Tribune from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
