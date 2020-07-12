Lucille Gritsonis

Lucille "Aspasia" Gritsonis nee, Gregory age 93, of Chicago/Arlington Heights. Beloved wife of George Gritsonis for 58 wonderful years. Devoted mother to Jimmy (Elaine) Gritsonis and Amelia (Jerry) Roper. Loving Grandma to Sophia, Alysia, Grace, George, and Evan. Lucille graduated from Lake View High School in Chicago where she was first chair in the orchestra playing the violin. On her way home from school, she would pass Wrigley Field and catch the 8th and 9th innings from the bleachers, she was a life long fan. Lucille loved Chicago sports and was an original season ticket holder for both the Bears and Blackhawks. While on vacation in Greece with her family, she met George, and their love story would span 58 years. They worked side by side in the insurance business, enjoyed many return trips to Greece and vacationed all over the world, including camping in the Rocky Mountains. Her love of the outdoors led them to have a second home in Lake Carroll, IL where she enjoyed spending time with family and friends. In 1974, her greatest dream was realized when she and George worked along side an amazing group of families to begin the community of St. Nectarios. She worked tirelessly for the Parish for over 40 years serving as President of the Philoptochos Society, volunteering for the Greek Festival and singing in the choir. It was her greatest joy to see all of her grandchildren baptized in the church. A devoted mother, grandmother, aunt and friend to many, she will be deeply missed and her memory cherished. A visitation will be held Monday, July 13 at St. Nectarios Greek Orthodox Church, from 9:30-10:30 AM with services beginning at 10:30 AM. Please wear a face mask and be respectful of social distancing. Interment at St. Michael Cemetery in Palatine. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Nectarios Greek Orthodox Church (www.stnectariosgoc.org
). May her memory be eternal. For more information please call 847-359-8020