Drake & Son Funeral Home
5303 North Western Ave
Chicago, IL 60625
(773) 561-6874
Lucille Comella
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Ebenezer Lutheran Church
1650 W. Foster Ave.
Chicago, IL
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Ebenezer Lutheran Church
1650 W. Foster Ave.
Chicago, IL
Lucille Katherine Comella


Lucille Katherine Comella Obituary
Comella, Lucille Katherine, nee Gade, born June 27, 1936, passed peacefully from this life on February 3, 2019. She will be missed mightily. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Lucille's name to the or Ebenezer Lutheran Church Capital Campaign. Visitation Saturday, February 9, 2019 from 10-11 AM at Ebenezer Lutheran Church, 1650 W. Foster Ave., Chicago 60640. A Funeral Service will follow at 11 AM at Ebenezer. Interment will be held at Saint Lucas Cemetery. Info 773-561-6874 or www.drakeandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2019
