Comella, Lucille Katherine, nee Gade, born June 27, 1936, passed peacefully from this life on February 3, 2019. She will be missed mightily. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Lucille's name to the or Ebenezer Lutheran Church Capital Campaign. Visitation Saturday, February 9, 2019 from 10-11 AM at Ebenezer Lutheran Church, 1650 W. Foster Ave., Chicago 60640. A Funeral Service will follow at 11 AM at Ebenezer. Interment will be held at Saint Lucas Cemetery. Info 773-561-6874 or www.drakeandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2019