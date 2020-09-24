Lucille Katherine Michalczyk, 87, of Montgomery, IL died Monday, September 21, 2020 at Rush-Copley Medical Center in Aurora, IL. She was born November 25, 1932 in Chicago, IL the daughter of the late Ordell F and Violet P nee Troike.
She attended St Luke Lutheran Church in Montgomery, IL. She was a member of LaGrange Chapter #201 Order of the Eastern Star in Westmont, IL. Prior to her retirement she was employed as a bus driver for 25 years in the Darien School District.
Survivors include her husband Thomas P Michalczyk, two daughters Gail Davis, Bonnie (Gregory) Randa, two sons Thomas (Karen) Michalczyk, Alan Michaliczk; nine grandchildren, eighteen great grandchildren, three great great grandchildren; two sisters Laverne Nelson, Jeanette Santos, also several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sister Lorraine Ranck.
A memorial service will be held later to be determined. There will be no visitation. Cremation took place at American Crematory in Oswego, IL.
Memorials may be directed to National Kidney Foundation
of Illinois, 215 W Illinois St, #1C, Chicago, IL 60654.
Arrangements are entrusted to DUNN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME with CREMATORY, 1801 Douglas Rd, Oswego, IL. For additional information 630/554-3888 or www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com