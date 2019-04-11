|
(nee Nowacki) Beloved wife of 57 years of the late Donald F. Knights. Loving mother of June (Raymond) Makowski of Naperville, Jennifer (David) LaSota of Palos Park, Donald "DJ" (Shari) Knights of Homer Glen, Michael (Dawn) Knights of Plainfield, and Christopher (Dawn) Knights of Hickory Hills. Adored grandma of Ashli (Carl) Schweihs, Kersten LaSota, Jaimie Makowski, Jordan Knights, Courtney Makowski, Lea LaSota, Nicole Knights, Christopher Makowski, Benjamin Knights, Brian Knights, Hannah Knights, and Emma Knights. Proud great-grandma of Charlotte Lucille, and Lennon Richard. Devoted daughter of the late John and Theresa Nowacki. Cherished sister of Margaret Stanislawski, Dolores O'Connor, and the late Edwin Nowacki, Gertrude Milkowski, and Janet Lindberg. Fond aunt, sister-in-law and friend of many. Visitation Friday 2-9 p.m.Funeral Saturday 10:15 a.m. at the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL to Our Lady of the Woods Church, Mass 11:15 a.m. Entombment Good Shepherd Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Illinois Chapter, 954 W. Washington Blvd., Suite 305, Chicago, IL 60607 be appreciated. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 11, 2019