Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
111 Skokie Blvd
Wilmette, IL 60091
(847) 256-5700
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:30 AM
Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
111 Skokie Blvd
Wilmette, IL 60091
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lucille Kulwin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucille Kulwin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lucille Kulwin Obituary
Lucille Kulwin (nee Horwitz), age 91, beloved wife of the late Bennett I, treasured mother of Barbara (Dr. Peter) Fry, Jacqueline (Dr. Geoffrey) Block, and Craig Kulwin. Adored grandmother of five and great grandmother of three. Cherished daughter of the late Eva and Harry Horwitz, loving sister of the late Dorothy Tanzer and Shirley Mandell and caring friend to many. Lifetime member of Hadassah. Special thanks to her extraordinary and devoted caregivers Beth and Jean. A funeral service will be held on Friday, September 6th at 10:30 am at Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 111 Skokie Blvd., Wilmette, IL. A private interment will be held. For info: 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lucille's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
Download Now