Lucille Kulwin (nee Horwitz), age 91, beloved wife of the late Bennett I, treasured mother of Barbara (Dr. Peter) Fry, Jacqueline (Dr. Geoffrey) Block, and Craig Kulwin. Adored grandmother of five and great grandmother of three. Cherished daughter of the late Eva and Harry Horwitz, loving sister of the late Dorothy Tanzer and Shirley Mandell and caring friend to many. Lifetime member of Hadassah. Special thanks to her extraordinary and devoted caregivers Beth and Jean. A funeral service will be held on Friday, September 6th at 10:30 am at Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 111 Skokie Blvd., Wilmette, IL. A private interment will be held. For info: 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 5, 2019