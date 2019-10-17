Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
11028 Southwest Highway
Palos Hills, IL 60465
(708) 974-4410
Lucille Bocian
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:15 AM
Our Lady of the Woods Church
Lucille L. Bocian

Lucille L. Bocian
Lucille L. Bocian (nee Sniegowski) age 92. Devoted mother of Christine (Marvin) Lanzel, Paul, Garry, Janine (Tom) Harder and the late Donna Saculla and Neil. Loving grandmother of 8 and great grandmother of 6. Dear sister of Raymond Sniegowski. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Former parishioner of St. Mary Star of the Sea and St. Alexander parishes. Lucille was a current resident of Marian Village and an avid bridge player, dancer and member of World Apostolate of Our Lady of Fatima B/A. Visitation Friday 3-9 PM at the Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home, 11028 Southwest Hwy. (7700W) Palos Hills. Funeral Saturday 10 AM from the funeral home to Our Lady of the Woods Church for 11:15 AM Mass. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. Express your thoughts and memories in the online Guest Book at www.palosgaidasfh.com (708) 974 4410
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 17, 2019
