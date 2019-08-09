|
Lucille L. Manning, nee Meifert, age 93, resident of Luther Village, Arlington Heights, loving wife of the late Robert A.; loving mother of Ken (Marianne), Rich (Debbie) and Jim (Sharon) Manning and Donna (Mike) Vogl; cherished grandma of Andy, Brian, Jarvis, Kali, Eric, Alexis, Amanda, Jessica, Lisa and David and great-grandma of 7; dear sister of Ralph (the late LaVergne) Meifert and the late Vera (the late George) Wilken; fond aunt of many. Visitation Friday, 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m .and Saturday, 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service 10:30 a.m. at Gibbons Funeral Home, 134 South York Road, (½ mile North of Saint Charles Road), Elmhurst. Interment Fairview Memorial Park, Northlake. For funeral information please call 630-832-0018 or www.gibbonsfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 9, 2019