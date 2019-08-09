Home

Gibbons Funeral Home
134 South York Road
Elmhurst, IL 60126
(630) 832-0018
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gibbons Funeral Home
134 South York Road
Elmhurst, IL 60126
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Gibbons Funeral Home
134 South York Road
Elmhurst, IL 60126
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:30 AM
Gibbons Funeral Home
134 South York Road
Elmhurst, IL 60126
View Map
Lucille L. Manning

Lucille L. Manning Obituary
Lucille L. Manning, nee Meifert, age 93, resident of Luther Village, Arlington Heights, loving wife of the late Robert A.; loving mother of Ken (Marianne), Rich (Debbie) and Jim (Sharon) Manning and Donna (Mike) Vogl; cherished grandma of Andy, Brian, Jarvis, Kali, Eric, Alexis, Amanda, Jessica, Lisa and David and great-grandma of 7; dear sister of Ralph (the late LaVergne) Meifert and the late Vera (the late George) Wilken; fond aunt of many. Visitation Friday, 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m .and Saturday, 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service 10:30 a.m. at Gibbons Funeral Home, 134 South York Road, (½ mile North of Saint Charles Road), Elmhurst. Interment Fairview Memorial Park, Northlake. For funeral information please call 630-832-0018 or www.gibbonsfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 9, 2019
