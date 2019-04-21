|
|
Lucille M Dudzinski, age 88, of South Carolina, formerly of Chicago. Dearly beloved wife of Emanuel "Dutch" Dudzinski, loving mother of Timothy Dudzinski, David Dudzinski, Michael Dudzinski (deceased), Crescentia Lucier and Martin Dudzinski; fond grandmother of Jennifer Hurst, Roxanne Jordan, Katie Gray, Susan Gray, Eddie Dudzinski, Hannah Dudzinski, Cameron Lucier and Ryan Lucier (deceased); great-grandmother of Caleb McNeal Grace McNeal and Mason McNeal. She was a longtime member of St. Mary of the Angels Parish Chicago and member of it's Mothers Club. Lucille was a proud member of the Democratic party and worked for years for the City of Chicago. She was a passionate cook and baker which she imparted to her children. Services pending.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 21, 2019