Lucille M. Hatzis nee Ludwig, age 95 of Chicago. At rest February 9, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Anthony. Loving mother of Thomas (Karleen) and Linda (Stephen) Chillman. Proud Grandma of Jason and Matthew Hatzis. Fond cousin and aunt of many. Funeral Wednesday 9:15 am from Ridge Funeral Home, 6620 W. Archer Ave., Chicago, IL 60638 to St. Daniel the Prophet Church, Mass 10:00 am. Entombment Elmwood Mausoleum. Visitation Tuesday from 3:00 to 8:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the would be appreciated. Info: 773-586-7900 or www.ridgefh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 11, 2019