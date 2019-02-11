Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Services
Ridge Funeral Home
6620 West Archer Ave
Chicago, IL 60638
(773) 586-7900
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ridge Funeral Home
6620 West Archer Ave
Chicago, IL 60638
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
9:15 AM
Ridge Funeral Home
6620 West Archer Ave
Chicago, IL 60638
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Daniel the Prophet Church
Lucille M. Hatzis Obituary
Lucille M. Hatzis nee Ludwig, age 95 of Chicago. At rest February 9, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Anthony. Loving mother of Thomas (Karleen) and Linda (Stephen) Chillman. Proud Grandma of Jason and Matthew Hatzis. Fond cousin and aunt of many. Funeral Wednesday 9:15 am from Ridge Funeral Home, 6620 W. Archer Ave., Chicago, IL 60638 to St. Daniel the Prophet Church, Mass 10:00 am. Entombment Elmwood Mausoleum. Visitation Tuesday from 3:00 to 8:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the would be appreciated. Info: 773-586-7900 or www.ridgefh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 11, 2019
