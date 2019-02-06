Home

Lucille Hilliard
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Lucille M. Hilliard, nee MacDowell, of Westchester. Beloved wife of the late William B.; loving mother of Susan Loftus and Rene (Marvin) Shrear; proud grandmother of Jason (Qi) Shrear, Samantha (Randy) Posluszny and Jennifer (Brian) Chen; great-grandmother of Miles, Brody, Elayna and Tyler; dear sister of the late Matthew (Doris) MacDowell. Family and friends will be received at the Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 W. Cermak Rd., Westchester (2 blks West of Mannheim Rd.) for a memorial visitation on Friday, February 8, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until time of chapel service 1:00 p.m. Interment Mt. Emblem Cemetery. Memorials to St. Thomas Hospice appreciated. For further info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 6, 2019
