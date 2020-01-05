Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
6150 North Cicero Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
(773) 736-3833
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
6150 North Cicero Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
Funeral
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
6150 North Cicero Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:30 AM
Queen of All Saints Basilica
Lucille M. Smith Obituary
Lucille M. Smith,nee Stegmaier, beloved wife of Joseph G. Smith. Dear sister of Anita M. Kaas (late Dennis T. Kaas), the late Dorothy F. Stegmaier, the late Clement C. Stegmaier, Jr., the late Charles G. "Chuck" Stegmaier and sister in law of Katherine Bily. Dear aunt of Susan (Steve) Grimes, Randy Kaas, Cindy (Ross) Rice, Glenn Kaas, Buzz (Sherry) Kaas, Rene' Jewett, Jennifer S. Stegmaier, Cynthia Biedrzycki, James Gleason, Peggy Donohoe, Diane Ostojic, Edward Bily, Jr., and Thomas Bily and many great-nieces, great-nephews and God-children. Cousin of Loretta Kandefer and Donald Allaire. Lucille is also survived by her beloved dog, Pinky, who was adopted from her dearest sister, Dorothy. She was preceded in death by her parents Clement C. and Marie A. Stegmaier. Lucille loved so deeply... her Lord, her family, her friends. Visitation Thursday, Jan 9th, from 4-8pm at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 6150 N. Cicero Ave., Chicago. Funeral Friday, Jan. 10th, 11:00am from the funeral home to Queen of All Saints Basilica for Mass at 11:30am. Interment St. Mary Cemetery, Evergreen Park. For funeral information, 773-736-3833 or visit Lucille's memorial at www.smithcorcoran.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 5, 2020
