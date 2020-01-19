|
Lucille M. Stepek, age 91, of Mt. Prospect passed away January 15, 2020. Beloved wife of the late James; dear mother of Mary Jo Stepek, Terri McGuire, Thomas (Eva) Stepek, and Michael (Caroline) Stepek; proud grandmother of Daniel, Andrew, Mary Beth, Peter, Christopher, Katie, Anne, Grace, Timothy, Josephine, Benjamin, Thibault, and Hugo; fond sister of the late Albin (the late Lauretta) Augustyn. Visitation Tuesday, January 21, 2020 from 3-9 pm at Matz Funeral Home, 410 E. Rand Rd., Mt. Prospect. Prayers at the funeral home Wednesday 9:30 am proceeding to St. Emily Church. Mass 10 am. Interment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials to the Womens Center, www.womenscenter.org or Masses appreciated. For info: (847) 394-2336 or www.matzfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 19, 2020