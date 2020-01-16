Home

Cooney Funeral Homes
625 North Busse Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
847-685-1002
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cooney Funeral Homes
625 North Busse Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Paul of the Cross Church
Lucille M. Wolkober

Lucille M. Wolkober Obituary
Lucy, loving wife and devoted mother, was a force of life. Born and raised on the far south side of Chicago, she cared deeply about all those around her, and couldn't do enough to take care of her family and friends. Her passion for travel took her everywhere from London to Taipei, always seeking to experience new people and places. Loving sister of Marilyn (Mimi), Nancy, the late Daisette (Dee), and the late Deborah, she is survived by her husband Timothy, son Kevin, daughter Bridget, and daughter-in-law Alex, all of whom remember her fondly and love her dearly. Memorial visitation will be held Friday from 3:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at Cooney Funeral Home located at 625 Busse Hwy. in Park Ridge. Funeral Saturday, family and friends to meet at St. Paul of the Cross Church for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment private. For information please call 847-685-1002 or visit www.cooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 16, 2020
