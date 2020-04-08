Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Lucille Kilkus
Lucille N. "Lucy" (Staisiunas) Kilkus

Lucille N. "Lucy" (Staisiunas) Kilkus Obituary
Lucille N. "Lucy" Kilkus (nee Staisiunas) age 89. Beloved wife of the late John Charles Kilkus. Devoted mother of John Paul (Diane Deplewski) Kilkus. Loving grandmother of Jenna and Nathan. Dear sister of the late Al Staisiunas. Fond aunt to many nieces and nephews. Proud doggie grandma to "Harley". Longtime parishioner of Immaculate Conception Parish (Brighton Park), member of Knights of Lithuania Council 36, member of Sisters of St. Casimir Auxiliary and proud alumnus of St. Casimir Academy. Private funeral services. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. Express your thoughts and memories in the online Guest Book at www.palosgaidasfh.com (708) 974 4410
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 8, 2020
