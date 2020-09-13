Lucille Patricia Chambers, age 96. Daughter of the late Patrick and Marie Chambers; loving sister; beloved friend and aunt of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Thomas of Villanova, 1201 East Anderson Drive, Palatine, Illinois 60074. Interment will be private at All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Catholic Charities, 721 North LaSalle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60654, www.catholicharities.net
, 312-655-7525. For further information www.michalikfuneralhome.com
or please call 312-421-0936.