Born June 28, 1930 in Saint Louis, Missouri. Lucille was the second child, and baby daughter of George D. Brantley and Lucille H. Brantley. Lucille had one older brother, George H. Brantley, who preceded her in death. Lucille was a true lover of life; a creative, curious intellectual who had many talents. Always a follower of rules, Lucille's life unfolded as expected. She excelled academically and received her Master of Arts degree at the age of 19.
Lucille married Cannutte N. Russell in 1953. They were introduced by her big brother George when he and Cannutte were students at Milliken University in Decatur, IL. Lucille said Cannutte kept her interest, and she was never bored. He knew how to have a great time, but also how to be serious and to get things done. Of all of her suitors, Cannutte figured out how to keep her attention and he won her heart.
Lucille leaves all of us with the reminder to "Love Life." "Look for the good in all people, places and things to find your passion. Greet everyone with a pleasant expression and you never know what might come back to you. Always have Love."
Services for Lucille Russell will be Tuesday, September 24, 2019, Visitation 2:00 PM Funeral 3:00 PM, at Unity Funeral Parlors, Inc., 4114 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago, IL, 60653, (773) 624-2703 www.unityfuneralparlors.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 24, 2019