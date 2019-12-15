|
Lucille Sanes nee Rosen, 97, beloved wife of the late Sol; loving mother of Barbara (the late Don) Jones, Jeffery (Janice) Sanes and the late Beverly Sanes; cherished grandmother and great grandmother; many loving nieces and nephews. Graveside service Monday, 11 AM at Waldheim Cemetery (Kielcer Aid Society), Gate 78, Roosevelt Road. For information or to leave condolences, Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 15, 2019