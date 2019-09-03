Home

Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 425-0500
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
Funeral
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
8:45 AM
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
9:30 AM
St Catherine of Alexandria Church
Oak Lawn, IL
Lucille T. Johnson

Lucille T. Johnson Obituary
Lucille T. Johnson nee Thauer. 100 years old. Beloved wife of the late Robert E. Johnson. Dear sister of the late Edwin Thauer, Elizabeth Drake & Robert Thauer. Cherished aunt, great aunt & great great aunt of many nieces & nephews. Funeral Thursday 8:45 am from Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St., Oak Lawn to St Catherine of Alexandria Church, in Oak Lawn for Mass at 9:30 am. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. Visitation Wednesday from 3:00 pm until 7:00 pm. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 3, 2019
