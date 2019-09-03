|
Lucille T. Johnson nee Thauer. 100 years old. Beloved wife of the late Robert E. Johnson. Dear sister of the late Edwin Thauer, Elizabeth Drake & Robert Thauer. Cherished aunt, great aunt & great great aunt of many nieces & nephews. Funeral Thursday 8:45 am from Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St., Oak Lawn to St Catherine of Alexandria Church, in Oak Lawn for Mass at 9:30 am. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. Visitation Wednesday from 3:00 pm until 7:00 pm. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 3, 2019