Lucy A. Kotek, nee Endres. Age 91. Beloved wife of the late Joseph J. Kotek, Jr. Loving mother of Mary Louise (Tony) Dembinski, James (Diane), Jeanne (Patrick) Cooper, Thomas (Naomi), Robert (Mary Mueller) and Donald (Maureen) Kotek. Dear grandmother of 16. Great-grandmother of 16. Dearest sister of Mary Schurder, the late John F. Endres and the late Elmer J. Endres. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. A private family funeral will be held, followed by burial in All Saints Cemetery. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a future date. Funeral Information and to sign the guestbook, visit www.ryan-parke.com.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ryan-Parke Funeral Home - Park Ridge
120 South Northwest Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
(847) 823-1171
June 16, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of Ryan-Parke Funeral Home
