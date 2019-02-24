Home

POWERED BY

Services
Overman-Jones Funeral Home
15219 South Joliet Road
Plainfield, IL 60544
(815) 436-9221
Resources
More Obituaries for Lucy Van Wie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucy A. Van Wie

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lucy A. Van Wie Obituary
Lucy A. Van Wie nee DiFiore, age 84, lifelong of Chicago, passed away February 16, 2019. She was born September 18, 1934 in Chicago. Beloved wife of 60 years of the late Earl H. Van Wie, Jr.; loving mother of Renee (Kip) Grover, the late Earl Van Wie, III, Karen Marino, Donna (Steve) Blair, Don Van Wie, and Stevie Van Wie; adored grandmother of Nichole Grover, Brandon (Brittany) Grover, Bryan Blair, Natalie Marino, and Ryan Marino and great grandmother of Thea and Remi Grover and Nolan and Ariana Steiner. Visitation Wednesday, February 27, 4:00-8:00 PM at Overman-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, corners of Rts. 30 & 59, Plainfield. The Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, February 28 at 10:00 AM at Holy Family Catholic Church, 600 Brook Forest Ave. (Rt 59), Shorewood. A private family interment will be at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. Donations to Garden Center Services at their Kedzie Administration Building 10444 Kedzie Ave. Chicago, IL 60655. For info call 815/436-9221 or visit www.overman-jones.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Overman-Jones Funeral Home
Download Now