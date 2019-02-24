|
Lucy A. Van Wie nee DiFiore, age 84, lifelong of Chicago, passed away February 16, 2019. She was born September 18, 1934 in Chicago. Beloved wife of 60 years of the late Earl H. Van Wie, Jr.; loving mother of Renee (Kip) Grover, the late Earl Van Wie, III, Karen Marino, Donna (Steve) Blair, Don Van Wie, and Stevie Van Wie; adored grandmother of Nichole Grover, Brandon (Brittany) Grover, Bryan Blair, Natalie Marino, and Ryan Marino and great grandmother of Thea and Remi Grover and Nolan and Ariana Steiner. Visitation Wednesday, February 27, 4:00-8:00 PM at Overman-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, corners of Rts. 30 & 59, Plainfield. The Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, February 28 at 10:00 AM at Holy Family Catholic Church, 600 Brook Forest Ave. (Rt 59), Shorewood. A private family interment will be at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. Donations to Garden Center Services at their Kedzie Administration Building 10444 Kedzie Ave. Chicago, IL 60655. For info call 815/436-9221 or visit www.overman-jones.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 24, 2019