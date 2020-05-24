Lucy M. Erickson
Lucy M. Erickson, 91, of Park Ridge, IL, beloved mother, grandmother, and great grandmother peacefully pass on May 15, 2020, at her home of natural causes. Lucy married Melvin M. Erickson on April 15, 1950. She is survived by her loving children, Douglas (Chris), Kenneth, Brian (Heidi), and Clayton (Sue) Erickson, and was a stand-in mother to Tom (Karin) Comyn; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Lucy outlived her brother and sisters: Mary (Gaj), William and Ella (Larsen). Lucy worked and volunteered for nearly 50 years at the Park Ridge-Niles School District 64 finally having to retire at the age of 88. Lucy will be missed by her immediate family and the hundreds of friends that she worked alongside of for those many years. A private interment was held at Town of Maine Cemetery, Park Ridge. As she said during these recent trying times, "Keep calm and carry on." Contributions may be made in memory of Lucy to Avenues to Independence, 515 Busse Hwy, Park Ridge, IL 60068 (https://avenuestoindependence.org) or the charity of your choice. For more information please access, www.ryan-parke.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ryan-Parke Funeral Home - Park Ridge
120 South Northwest Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
(847) 823-1171
May 20, 2020
Lucy was such a wonderful woman and friend to my mom, Virginia (Ginny/Chris) Polcyn, since they started working together at Washington School. Lucy would always call my mom to let her know what channel the Cubs game was on so my mom wouldn't miss it. Now the 2 of them are reunited again and when the Cubs start playing they can watch and cheer from heaven! My thoughts and prayers are with you all at this time.
Rose Senger
Friend
May 24, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of Ryan-Parke Funeral Home
