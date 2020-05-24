Lucy M. Erickson, 91, of Park Ridge, IL, beloved mother, grandmother, and great grandmother peacefully pass on May 15, 2020, at her home of natural causes. Lucy married Melvin M. Erickson on April 15, 1950. She is survived by her loving children, Douglas (Chris), Kenneth, Brian (Heidi), and Clayton (Sue) Erickson, and was a stand-in mother to Tom (Karin) Comyn; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Lucy outlived her brother and sisters: Mary (Gaj), William and Ella (Larsen). Lucy worked and volunteered for nearly 50 years at the Park Ridge-Niles School District 64 finally having to retire at the age of 88. Lucy will be missed by her immediate family and the hundreds of friends that she worked alongside of for those many years. A private interment was held at Town of Maine Cemetery, Park Ridge. As she said during these recent trying times, "Keep calm and carry on." Contributions may be made in memory of Lucy to Avenues to Independence, 515 Busse Hwy, Park Ridge, IL 60068 (https://avenuestoindependence.org) or the charity of your choice. For more information please access, www.ryan-parke.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 24, 2020.