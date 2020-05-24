Lucy was such a wonderful woman and friend to my mom, Virginia (Ginny/Chris) Polcyn, since they started working together at Washington School. Lucy would always call my mom to let her know what channel the Cubs game was on so my mom wouldn't miss it. Now the 2 of them are reunited again and when the Cubs start playing they can watch and cheer from heaven! My thoughts and prayers are with you all at this time.

Rose Senger

Friend