Donnellan Family Funeral Services
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
(847) 675-1990
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Donnellan Family Funeral Services
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
View Map
Committal
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Queen of Heaven Cemetery
1400 S. Wolf Road
Hillside, IL
View Map
Lucy M. Nally Obituary
Lucy M. Nally nee Burden, beloved wife of the late Carl W. Nally; loving mother of Ronald (Ruth Ann) Nally, Carol Ann (Michael) Chavala and Deborah Bernat; dearest grandmother of Marisa Nally and Karla Nally (fiancé Kevin Hansen), Tommy (Miyaki) Chavala, Candice Wojcik and Dawn (Paul) Riggs; great- grandmother of eight; fond aunt to many nieces and nephews. Visitation, Monday December 16, 2019 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Donnellan Family Funeral Home, 10045 Skokie Boulevard at Old Orchard Road, Skokie, IL 60077. Committal Service, Tuesday, December 17, 2019 11:00 a.m. at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, 1400 S. Wolf Road Hillside, IL 60162. (meet at office). In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, IL 60674. Info:www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 15, 2019
