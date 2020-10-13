Lucya Carol Gibes Nosil
Age 93 of Joliet, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Presence Villa Franciscan in Joliet.
Born Saturday, October 23, 1926 in Joliet, Lucya Carol was a daughter of John and Pearl (Wisniewski) Gibes. She loved to work at the Rust Craft Greeting Card Company in the late 1940s and early 1950s as an artist and art instructor. Lucya left Rust Craft to raise her family and take care of her home. She returned to the workforce with the Girl Scouts in the late 1960s and early 1970s and held various positions that included employment with NDC. After a few other jobs, Lucya finally retired in 1996 at the age of 70.
In her free time, she loved to garden. Her tomatoes and zucchini were second to none. She even took first place at the St. Joseph Hospital Fair during the late 1970s. Lucya was a lover of Strauss waltzes, the Lawrence Welk Show and Elvis Presley, especially his gospel music. She will be remembered for her incredible singing voice and her devotion to her faith. She was a parishioner of St. Thaddeus Catholic Church from the time that she was a little girl until the church closed in the early 2000s. Lucya's children hope that she is singing with the angels and are also on the art team to keep painting rainbows in the sky. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Lucya is survived by her daughter: Pearlann Snowstar Nosil; son: Charles (Reyna) Nosil; sister: Rosemary (Richard) Burian, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as several cousins, nephews and nieces.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers and sisters.
The family will receive relatives and friends for a visitation on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 from 9am until 11am at Tezak Funeral Home in Joliet followed by a prayer service at 11am. Lucya will be laid to rest Resurrection Cemetery in Romeoville.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, maximum occupancy at the funeral home and church is 50 guests. Face masks required.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made as gifts in Lucya's memory to the Joliet Area Community Hospice or to Presence Villa Franciscan so they can continue to provide excellent care to those who need it. The family extends a heartfelt thank you to the entire staff for all they did for Lucya.
Obituary and Tribute Wall for Lucya Nosil available at tezakfuneralhome.com
