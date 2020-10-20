Ludmila Mleczko, 93, of Algonquin, beloved wife of the late, John, dear sister of Izabella, Kazimiera, the late Elzbieta, the late Stasia and Ludwig in childhood, cherished mother of Mary (David) Philipps, Krystine (John) Reynolds and John Mleczko, loving grandmother of Tim and Elizabeth Philipps. Funeral Mass 11:00 A.M., Thursday, October 22 at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church 111 S. Hubbard St., Algonquin. Visitation 10:00 until time of mass in the church. Interment at St. John Nepomucene Cemetery, Fox River Grove. There will be a live-stream available for those not able to attend on St. Margaret Mary's parish YouTube channel. Please follow this link. https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC
