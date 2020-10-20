1/
Ludmila Mleczko
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ludmila's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ludmila Mleczko, 93, of Algonquin, beloved wife of the late, John, dear sister of Izabella, Kazimiera, the late Elzbieta, the late Stasia and Ludwig in childhood, cherished mother of Mary (David) Philipps, Krystine (John) Reynolds and John Mleczko, loving grandmother of Tim and Elizabeth Philipps. Funeral Mass 11:00 A.M., Thursday, October 22 at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church 111 S. Hubbard St., Algonquin. Visitation 10:00 until time of mass in the church. Interment at St. John Nepomucene Cemetery, Fox River Grove. There will be a live-stream available for those not able to attend on St. Margaret Mary's parish YouTube channel. Please follow this link. https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC iPQKGd GrYnNEpFKw L6g. Wait Ross Allanson Funeral & Crem,. Services, Algonquin is assisting the family. For information call 847-658-4232 or www.lairdfmilyfuneralservices.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wait-Ross-Allanson Funeral Service
201 South Main St
Algonquin, IL 60102
(847) 658-4232
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 20, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Wait-Ross-Allanson Funeral Service, Inc.
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved