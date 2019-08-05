|
|
Ludwig Loos, 96 of Arlington Heights, beloved husband of Johanna nee Klobucharovic; loving father of Robert (Kathleen); adored grandfather of C.J. (Alan) Bakhos, Bobby, Theresa (Mike) Arnold, and Ed; great grandfather of Emery Bakhos, Baby Arnold, and Baby Bakhos; dear brother of Hedy Ormescher. Memorial visitation from 4:00 pm until time of memorial service at 6:00 pm, Tuesday at the Glueckert Funeral Home, Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd., Arl. Hts., IL 60004 Funeral Information and condolences www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or (847) 253-0168.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2019