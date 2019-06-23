|
Luella K. Krass "Lu" (nee Keane), age 88, a long-time resident of Bensenville, IL passed away peacefully on June 17, 2019 at home surrounded by her loved ones. Lu was a devoted wife of 62 years to her late husband Joseph W. Krass. Loving mother of Gayle (David) Carzoli and Jodi (David) Leonard; proud Nana of David, Nicolas, Ryan and Andrew; dear sister of Paulette "Pat" (Keane) Foersterling and sister-in law to Dolores (Krass) Neveu; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Grace Keane. Lying in State, Tuesday, June 25, 2019 from 9 AM until time of Funeral Service 10 AM at First Congregational Church of Elmhurst, 235 Kenilworth Ave. Elmhurst, IL. Interment Mt. Emblem Cemetery, Elmhurst, IL. Visitation, Monday, June 24, 2019 from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM at First Congregational Church of Elmhurst. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to First Congregational Church or Journey Care would be greatly appreciated. For funeral information, please call 630-247-6623 or www.jgeilsfuneralservices.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 23, 2019