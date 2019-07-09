|
Luella Carlino nee Lump; Beloved Wife of Richard Carlino from Melrose Park; Dearly Beloved Mother of Richard and Joseph; Beloved Daughter of the late Josephine and Michael Bacarella and the late Joseph Lump; Dear Sister of Michael Bacarella; Loving Aunt, Cousin, and Friend of many. Visitation Thursday 9 AM at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 1101 23rd Ave, Melrose Park, IL, until time of mass 10 AM. Interment Queen of Heaven cemetery. Please omit flowers. Please visit Luella's tribute at Carbonarafuneralhome.net 708-343-6161
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 9, 2019