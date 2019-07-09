Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
9:00 AM
Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church
1101 23rd Ave
Melrose Park, IL
View Map
Send Flowers
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Luella Carlino
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Luella M. Carlino

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Luella M. Carlino Obituary
Luella Carlino nee Lump; Beloved Wife of Richard Carlino from Melrose Park; Dearly Beloved Mother of Richard and Joseph; Beloved Daughter of the late Josephine and Michael Bacarella and the late Joseph Lump; Dear Sister of Michael Bacarella; Loving Aunt, Cousin, and Friend of many. Visitation Thursday 9 AM at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 1101 23rd Ave, Melrose Park, IL, until time of mass 10 AM. Interment Queen of Heaven cemetery. Please omit flowers. Please visit Luella's tribute at Carbonarafuneralhome.net 708-343-6161
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.