|
|
Mrs. Luella R (Becker) Brooks, of Bensenville, Illinois, born on January 14, 1930 in Chicago, Illinois, passed away at age 89 on June 8, 2019. Luella was the loving wife to the late Ralph B Brooks. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Ralph, Robert, and Donald. Luella is survived by her daughter, Christine (Dan) Brooks-Goeres; sons, Michael (Kathy) Brooks and Jack (Nancy) Brooks; grandchildren, Matthew Goeres, Elizabeth Merry, Bryan Brooks, and Erin Brooks; greatgrandchildren, Ian and Greyson. She was a retired Sales Associate at Marshall Fields, Oak Brooks, Illinois. In retirement, she volunteered for Elmhurst Memorial Hospital Guild at the Pink Elephant store. Donations in Luella's name to are welcome and appreciated. Services will be Private.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 9, 2019