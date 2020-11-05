Pakieser, Luella T. RN (née Gilroy). Devoted wife of the late Louis A. Pakieser. Daughter of the late Bernadette Gilroy (née Kelly). Beloved mother of Gregory, MaryLee, Lawrence, Katherine, Nancy, Barbara and the late Glenn. Loving mother-in-law to Patricia, Elizabeth and Joanne, William Fowle, Wanda Hobart, John Quigley, and William Reed. Nana to Christina, Brian, Benjamin, Noah, Mark, Andrea, Kevin, Michael Spencer, Alex, Kelly, Patrick, Ryan, Jennifer, Margaret and Virginia. Grandmere to 13. Cherished aunt and friend to many. Graduate of St. Elizabeth's School of Nursing, 1947. Volunteered for Mother McAuley Mothers Club and Queen of Martyrs Parish Nurse Program. Retired from St. Francis Hospital in Blue Island, IL. Visitation: Friday, Nov. 6, 3-8 PM at Andrew J. McGann & Son Funeral Home, 10727 S. Pulaski, Chicago. Funeral Mass: Saturday, Nov. 7, 10 AM at Queen of Martyrs Church, 10233 S. Central Park, Evergreen Park. Mass will be live streamed, check funeral home webpage for link. Burial: Mount Olivet Cemetery, Chicago. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Mother McAuley High School, Chicago, IL; Mercy Circle, Chicago, IL; or Blue Cap School, Blue Island, IL. Info: 773-783-7700 or www.andrewmcagann.com
. In consideration of the safety of our guests and associates, Andrew J. McGann & Son Funeral Home will adhere to the current gathering restrictions in the state of Illinois, which allow 25 or fewer guests at services. Proper social distancing must be practiced and all guests will be required to wear face masks at all times. Thank you for your cooperation.