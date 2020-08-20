1/1
Luigi G. Ruffolo
1931 - 2020
Luigi Gerardo Ruffolo, 88 of Highland Park, passed away on August 16, 2020. Luigi was born on September 13, 1931 in Italy, to Mariano and Maria (Sorrentino) Ruffolo. He is survived by his wife, Maria Costa; children Duilio, Ricardo, Maria Ruffolo, daughter-in-laws Norma and Miriam Ruffolo and step-daughter Maria Arbex; grandchildren Kevin, Sebastian and Nickolas Ruffolo and step-grandchildren Bianca and Giovanny Arbex and many nieces and nephews. Luigi was preceded in death by his parents Mariano and Maria Ruffolo and his wife Irma Ruffolo and son Mariano Ruffolo. Face masks and social distancing will be practiced. Visitation is planned for Thursday, August 20th from 5pm until 8pm at Wenban Funeral Home, 320 Vine Ave, Lake Forest. Please be sure to register prior to attending the funeral mass by visiting www.wenbanfh.com. A Funeral Mass will take place at 10am on, Friday, August 21st at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 770 Deerfield Rd, Highland Park, IL. Interment will be at Ascension Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contribution may be In Memory of Luigi Gerardo Ruffolo to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Information at Wenban Funeral Home 847-234-0022 or www.wenbanfh.com.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Wenban Funeral Home, Ltd.
AUG
21
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Wenban Funeral Home, Ltd.
320 Vine Avenue
Lake Forest, IL 60045
847-234-0022
